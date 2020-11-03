Stone Co. Commissioners react to noose controversy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

“Oh, wow! We are not that type of people."

That was the reaction from Stone County Presiding Commissioner Mark Maples when he heard about an historic display at the courthouse that was making national news for all the wrong reasons.

On Friday the state’s Democratic party released a photo taken by a voter on the third floor of the courthouse where a display that includes a hangman’s noose is located next to an area where voters cast their ballots.

The voting booths are located there because they are right next to the county clerk’s office that handles the election and the display is there because it is a part of the courthouse’s many photos and displays that looks back on the area’s history.

The glass case in question includes a pair of displays.

The one at the top features a bell from the U.S.S. Stone County, a tank landing ship that served in World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The bottom of the case with the noose shares the story of the hanging of Rosoe “Red” Jackson in 1937 for murdering a traveling salesman.

It’s historical significance?

“It was one of the last public hangings in the state of Missouri if not in the United States," Maples explained. "It was a white gentleman that was hung and it did happen here in Stone County right outside the courthouse. We didn’t put that up there to offend anybody or anything else. It’s just history.”

Clem Smith, the acting chair of the Missouri Democratic Party, disagreed though, claiming the noose’s display next to voting booths amounted to intimidation of Black voters. Smith said in a statement that this “symbol’s purpose is to stoke the fires of racial prejudice and strike fear in the hearts of people of color.”

The photo of the noose and Smith’s quotes were picked up by the Associated Press and run by the BBC overseas and by numerous American media outlets including the Washington Post and CNN.

The county has reacted to the criticism by covering up the noose portion of the case with brown paper. They said the cover will stay in place through the election and that commissioners will meet after the election to decide whether or not to keep the display permanently.

The display has already been up for five years but Southern Commissioner Hank Smythe said that in the country’s current tense racial climate, he understands why the photo of a noose near a voting area would get a strong reaction especially if they didn’t know the context of the story behind it.

“Personally I could see while people would get upset," Smythe said. "I could see how it could shock somebody. But if people knew the whole story I think it would be less offensive.”

Stone County has a Black population of less than one percent. But Maples wants it understood that the county never had any intentions of intimidating voters or keeping them from showing up at the polls.

“It never entered our minds that it would offend anybody," Maples said of the display. "Once it started it did not surprise me because that’s the world we live in today unfortunately. I did not grow up that way, my kids did not grow up that way. That’s just not the kind of people we are. We’re just good people and we do not think that way.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.