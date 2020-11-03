Advertisement

The Place: Prima Tesh is getting America moving

By Michael Gibson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KY3) - In the midst of quarantine earlier this year, workout enthusiast Prima Tesh and her dad, former Entertainment Tonight co-host and Grammy-nominated musician John Tesh, had an idea. To get Americans moving by doing a daily Facebook Live on Tesh’s Facebook page. The videos went viral and inspired Prima to start The Prima Workout.

To subscribe to The Prima Workout visit www.theprimaworkout.com.

