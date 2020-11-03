Voter lines wrap around polling places in the Ozarks Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With so many people voting absentee or through mail-in ballots, you might expect lines at the polling places to be much shorter. That was not the case Tuesday morning in the Ozarks.

COVID-19 does not appear to be affecting the in-person turnout too much for the two precincts at this polling place in southwest Springfield. You must wear a mask. Voters will receive your own pen from the Greene County Clerk’s Office to fill out the ballot. Poll workers will then clean the voting area once your finished.

The overall Greene County turnout for mail-in and absentee ballots is about 20%. By noon, the county said almost 25% more had voted.

