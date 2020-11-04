Ann Wagner fends off Jill Schupp to defend St. Louis-area House seat

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Four-term incumbent Republican Rep. Ann Wagner fended off a strong challenge from Democratic state Sen. Jill Schupp to win reelection Tuesday in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers mostly middle class and affluent parts of the St. Louis suburbs.

Both sides spent heavily on the race, with Wagner’s campaign shelling out about $5 million, Schupp’s about $4 million and outside groups pouring in millions more in support of one candidate or the other.

The 2nd District hasn’t sent a Democrat to Congress since 1990, and this year was no different. There was speculation that the top of the Republican ticket could hurt Wagner’s reelection chances, as polls showed a big drop in suburban support for President Donald Trump since 2016, especially among women. That year, he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the district and carried Missouri by nearly 19 percentage points.

But Wagner followed up a sizeable victory in the 2016 election and a much smaller one two years ago with another one in 2020.

Schupp said last month that her focus was on Wagner, not Trump. In a separate interview, Wagner touted some of the accomplishments of the Trump administration, such as lowering taxes and cutting regulations. She distanced herself from his personal behavior, saying she has “never felt that I had to personally tear another person down to lift my values, my policies, my beliefs up.”

Schupp largely focused on health care. Several TV ads cited Wagner’s votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and noted that doing so would remove protections for preexisting conditions for millions of Americans at the worst possible time — during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wagner said she supports two provisions of the ACA, also known as Obamacare — covering preexisting conditions and allowing adult children to stay on their parents' health insurance plans until age 26.

She pointed to legislation she sponsored that would make protections for preexisting conditions “an absolute fundamental right” enshrined in law, even if the Supreme Court ultimately strikes down the ACA.

Wagner’s campaign ads accused Schupp of being soft on crime. One showed protesters stomping a police car as the narrator accuses Schupp of receiving support from “radical defund the police organizations,” which Schupp said she did not support.

Wagner, 58, was a top GOP leader in Missouri and served as ambassador to Luxembourg under President George W. Bush before her election to Congress in 2012. Schupp, 65, is a four-term state legislator.

