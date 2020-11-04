AP: Trump takes Kentucky and West Virginia, Biden takes Vermont and Virginia
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KY3) - The Associated Press has already projected winners for presidential candidates in a few states as many polls have closed in the east coast.
The night began with predictable victories for each candidate with Donald Trump taking Kentucky and Joe Biden winning Vermont.
AP has also projected a victory for Trump in West Virginia and a victory for Biden in Virginia as of 6:40 p.m. CT.
