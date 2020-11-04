Advertisement

AP: Trump takes Kentucky and West Virginia, Biden takes Vermont and Virginia

(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)((Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KY3) - The Associated Press has already projected winners for presidential candidates in a few states as many polls have closed in the east coast.

The night began with predictable victories for each candidate with Donald Trump taking Kentucky and Joe Biden winning Vermont.

AP has also projected a victory for Trump in West Virginia and a victory for Biden in Virginia as of 6:40 p.m. CT.

THE LATEST: Interactive election map shows results for Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell wins reelection, but control of Senate at stake

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

National Politics

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National Politics

Election 2020: Voters swarm the polls

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
The first polls have closed on Election Day.

Local

LIVE BLOG: Latest results from the Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Results from the Nov. 3 general election could start arriving in upcoming hours.

Local

Five statewide offices up for election in Missouri

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri voters had the option to choose candidates for five statewide elected official races Tuesday: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Dry

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
70s likely for several days

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua, grinds inland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

Local

Polling site in Greene County helps voters with COVID-19 or under quarantine cast ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
An undisclosed location helped voters Tuesday who are either dealing with the coronavirus or under quarantine.

Local

KY3 Buddy Check 3: Woman shares her proof of breast examination importance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lisa Rose
A Springfield woman recently got the message, and she says it saved her life. They say repetition is the key to learning.

News

Galloway Election Night Party 4:00 P.M. Coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago