Branson Public Works prepping for winter weather

Snow plows out on the roads running through routes
By Leah Hill
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County prepared for winter weather back in October. City of Branson Public Works prepared for the upcoming winter by driving their snow plows and running training drills on Wednesday.

Benjamin Stabo, the operations manager for Branson Public works, helps make the decision on how to treat roads during winter weather.

“Making sure that we got our trucks ready to go, making sure we have the chemicals on hand to do that,” Stabo said.

His crew of about thirty operators are running through Branson’s thirteen snow routes.

“We have a pretty seasoned crew in our street department, I believe we have about three to four new drivers,” Stabo said.

Those new drivers are partnered with seasoned crew members. When they drive in the trucks together, they will be wearing masks, and cleaning cabs in between drills.

“They’re going to be looking for different things on their routes such as hydrants that are close to the roadway, mailboxes,” Stabo said.

During the 2019 through 2020 snow season, Branson saw six small winter weather events. Stabo says his crews will be ready for the upcoming season.

“We respond each year to every single event whether it’s minor or major. So I think the guys are prepared for it. We have plenty of materials on site,” Stabo said.

Stabo says on average, the severity of winter weather depends on the direction the systems are coming from, and how the cold fronts move over the Ozark’s Plateau.

“If it’s coming from the southwest we seem to get a bigger hit then when it typically comes in from the northeast,” Stabo said.

The rain vs. snow is critical in determining what materials to use on roadways.

“When it does snow we’ll put all thirteen trucks on the roads,” Stabo said.

Preparations for winter weather events start about three to four days in advance. If snow is expected they can pre-treat a few days early. If there is rain, then a snow transition, this makes treating roadways more difficult. Rain can wash off the salt and chemicals.

Stabo wants Branson residents to know that crews will be out on the roads at all hours of the day during winter storms.

When you are on the roads this winter weather season, and you see the snow plow, stay back 100 feet and if you can just avoid being on the roadways during winter weather altogether.

