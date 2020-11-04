Advertisement

Branson Salvation Army sets Red Kettle goal, hopes to meet big needs

While red kettle donations help people in Stone and Taney Counties with everything from food to emergency housing every year, this year, the need is even greater.
Judy Brown has been a bell ringer for nearly 20 years.
Judy Brown has been a bell ringer for nearly 20 years.(KY3)
By Kadee Brosseau
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Salvation Army has kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign in hopes of meeting needs that could be greater this year than ever before.

“It’s just something I’ve been doing and I love giving back,” Judy Brown said.

Brown is a bell ringer. She has been standing in front of Branson businesses every year for nearly twenty years.

“I have so many people ask me all through the year ‘Are you going to ring the bell this year? Are you going to ring the bell this year?’ ‘Yes. I’m going to ring it,’” Brown said.

For her, the simple act of service is personal.

“They helped me out with Christmas. My way of giving back was to do this every year,” Brown said.

She, like many people, turned to the Salvation Army during tough times.

“We are all about bringing hope. That’s what the kettle campaign does,” Captain Linda McCormick said.

Captain McCormick says while red kettle donations help people in Stone and Taney Counties with everything from food to emergency housing every year, this year, the need is even greater.

“Lets face it, the tourist haven’t been here very much. We’ve had some but we have not had the big buses rolling into town,” Captain McCormick said.

She says COVID has taken a toll on many families, especially those who depend on minimum wage jobs.

“We opened back up and people get their jobs back and ‘oh wait a minute we don’t have guests, so you don’t have your job back.’ So, then they get it back for a bit then they’re out of work again. It has been a roller coaster for Branson,” Captain McCormick said.

While The Salvation Army here has struggled to meet its $100,000 goal in recent years, McCormick says they’re setting the same goal this Christmas.

“Because I believe in a big God. I know he will either bring us what we need or what we ask for,” Captain McCormick said.

She says, especially in the seasonal economy like in the Branson area, every little bit helps to get families back on their feet when they need it the most.

“It’s just a matter of people seeing the need in our community and wanting to do something about it,” Captain McCormick said. “The Red Kettle money is like the magic money that flows through the community. Everywhere it needs to go it goes.”

Branson’s Salvation Army not only needs people to donate money to the kettle campaign, but also time. They really need more bell ringers.

For information on how to sign up to ring the bell, click here.

For information on how to donate to the red kettle campaign online, click here.

