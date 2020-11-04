Advertisement

Clerk Shane Schoeller updates on voter turnout in Greene County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says many voters took advantage of curbside options on Tuesday.

Schoeller predicted 80% voter turnout among registered voters for Tuesday’s election.

The clerk cannot release the results of those ballot until the polls close.

Greene County election officials began counting early ballots on Tuesday morning using some new equipment to move along faster in what is the first election to have mail-in ballots in the state.

“We’re seeing historic numbers today in terms of turnout,” said Greene Co. Clerk Shane Schoeller of his predicted 80% voter turnout this year.

That would be a record which also translates to votes cast before election day as some 36,000 ballots in Greene County were either mailed out to absentee and mail-in voters or cast in-person by absentee voters this year. Compare that to just 10,000 pre-election ballots in 2016 when mail-in ballots were not an option.

The mail-in legislation was approved as a response to the coronavirus pandemic and is set to expire at the end of 2020. But knowing there would be an increased number of early ballots to count because of the mail-in option combined with the usual absentee ballots, Greene Co. officials decided to buy what amounts to a supersonic version of the normal tabulator you put your ballot into at the polling place.

More than 80 polling locations were open for voters Tuesday in Greene County.

