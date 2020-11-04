Dickerson Park Zoo releases possible names for new cheetahs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dickerson Park Zoo released names for its new cheetah naming contest.

The zoo announced the birth of the cheetahs on October 1. They remain in around-the-clock care at the zoo. To vote, click here. Each vote is a $5 donation to help toward improvements to the zoo’s animal hospital.

Cheetah Names Ballot:

“Art”: the voice of sports in Springfield; Art is a walking, talking sports encyclopedia and all around nice guy.

“Ned”: the face of sports in Springfield; Ned delivered the sportscast on the local news for more than 40 years.

“Crocker”: Dickerson Park Zoo’s faithful leader. He is passionate about protecting wildlife and has dedicated more than 40 years to DPZ. He loves snakes, but please don’t hold that against him.

“Brad”: Springfield’s most famous star; he’s cute, but is he baby cheetah cute?

“Mahomes”: He plays football, right?

“Chadwick”: Superhero; super man.

“Jackie”: Lady Bear extraordinaire.

“Moxie”: Little sister has it, and she’s a little theatrical.

“Faith”: If you work at DPZ, you know Faith. She is our cheerleader, team builder, mask maker, zoo lover, joke teller, and friend. You gotta have Faith!

