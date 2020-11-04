Family injured in house explosion near Washburn, Mo.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHBURN, Mo. (KY3) - The fire marshal is investigating a house explosion injuring a family of five Wednesday morning.
Firefighters with the Pea Ridge (Ark.) Fire Department responded to the fire.
Investigators say there was an explosion, then the house caught. They say two adults and three children escaped the fire. We do not know the extent of their injuries.
