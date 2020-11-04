Federal election authorities investigating comment on KY3 Facebook page about trashed Greene County ballots for President Trump

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says federal authorities are investigating a comment made on KY3′s Facebook page claiming a woman trashed ballots for President Trump.

The comment appeared on KY3′s Facebook page Wednesday morning. KY3 immediately contacted Schoeller about the comment. The viewer claims to have worked for Greene County. She then wrote in the comment she trashed ballots for the president. Schoeller did not recognize the woman as one of his employees. But began investigating the claim.

KY3 banned the user from its Facebook page.

Clerk Shane Schoeller released this statement to KY3 about the criminal investigation into the remarks.

“Earlier today an individual who does not live in this state used a social media account to claim that they had illegally disposed of a number of absentee ballots in Greene County during the five-day period of absentee ballot preparation period allowed by Missouri State law. Though we have not been able to validate the claim, we are taking it seriously and have begun conducting an internal investigation. We are also working in conjunction with the Greene County Information Services department to report this matter to the federal Election Infrastructure – Information Sharing Analysis Center (EI-ISAC). In addition, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office has referred the matter to appropriate federal authorities. Residents of Greene County can be confident that we take their right to vote very seriously, and that we will always strive to ensure that their ballots are received, handled, and tabulated with bi-partisan professionalism. Our supervised absentee ballot preparation process is absolutely transparent, observed at all times by bipartisan teams, supervised by highly experienced County Clerk staff, and has numerous checks in place to make sure that all ballots are handled with the highest possible integrity.”

