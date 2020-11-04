Fire destroys warehouse building near Nixa, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a warehouse and small trailer near Nixa, Mo. on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of North Bristol Road, west of State Highway 160.

Investigators say the fire started inside the trailer. It then spread to a warehouse. Firefighters believe someone lived in the trailer.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

