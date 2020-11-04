Advertisement

Fire destroys warehouse building near Nixa, Mo.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of North Bristol Road, west of State Highway 160.
Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of North Bristol Road, west of State Highway 160.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a warehouse and small trailer near Nixa, Mo. on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of North Bristol Road, west of State Highway 160.

Investigators say the fire started inside the trailer. It then spread to a warehouse. Firefighters believe someone lived in the trailer.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Family injured in house explosion near Washburn, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Firefighters with the Pea Ridge (Ark.) Fire Department responded to the fire.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another warm and windy day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
70s to continue this week

Coronavirus

Some St. Louis-area hospitals postponing elective procedures because of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hospitals in the St. Louis region are among those seeing record numbers of patients.

News

Thieves steal catalytic converters off Springfield nonprofit’s vehicles

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Latest News

Local

Thieves steal catalytic converters off Springfield nonprofit’s vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Through one of its programs, the nonprofit feeds over 15,000 kids across southern Missouri on a daily basis.

Local

Sen. Tom Cotton coasts to win, Trump nabs Arkansas in GOP dominance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas won reelection Tuesday in a race that has allowed him to begin laying the groundwork for a potential 2024 White House bid.

Local

Missouri voters show up to the polls, Republicans score big night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials were predicting a 75% voter turnout rate this election, which would be Missouri’s highest since 1992, when 78% of registered voters cast ballots in an election won by Democrat Bill Clinton.

Local

Police use an extinguisher to put out a fire in a house in Springfield, Mo.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The cause of a house fire is under investigation in Springfield, Mo.

News

Windy and warm again, with elevated fire danger

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wind gusts will be near 30 mph but clouds will increase in the afternoon, knocking our highs down slightly from Tuesday.

National

Delaware elects country’s first transgender state senator

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Sarah McBride has won a state Senate race in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in.