Georgia Republican who supports QAnon wins US House seat

Republican candidate for Georgia's 14th congressional seat Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks from the bed of a pickup truck during a campaign rally Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who expressed support for QAnon conspiracy theories in a series of online videos, has won a U.S. House seat representing northwest Georgia.

Her candidacy was bolstered by President Donald Trump, who has called her a “future Republican Star.”

Greene was heavily favored in the conservative district even before Democratic challenger Kevin Van Ausdal suddenly dropped out in September, saying he was moving out of state.

Greene is a businesswoman and political newcomer who’s gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments.

“BIG WIN TONIGHT!” Greene tweeted on Tuesday. “THANK YOU to the people of NW Georgia for choosing me to fight for them in Washington, DC!”

Greene has claimed in online videos that Black and Hispanic men are being held back by “gangs and dealing drugs,” alleged an “Islamic invasion” of government offices and accused Jewish billionaire George Soros of collaborating with Nazis.

She has also embraced QAnon, a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centered around the debunked belief that Trump is fighting a secret campaign against “deep-state” enemies and a child sex trafficking ring of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

In more recent videos and posts, she has attacked everything from the Black Lives Matter movement to the use of facemasks to protect against the coronavirus.

After some of her comments came to light, Greene was condemned by some future House colleagues within her own party, but many other Republicans including Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler have embraced her.

She had a blunt message for her detractors in a speech after winning a GOP primary runoff in August: “I will not apologize.”

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” Trump tweeted after her primary win. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up - a real WINNER!”

Greene initially started campaigning for a different House seat, challenging Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, made up of suburbs north of Atlanta. She switched to the more conservative 14th District after Republican Rep. Tom Graves announced that he wasn’t seeking reelection.

Democrats weren’t able to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot because he dropped out too close to the election, leaving Greene essentially unopposed in the race.

The seat has been open since Graves stepped down in October.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

