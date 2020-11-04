Greene County election officials counting ballots for Missouri’s 135th House District

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The race for Missouri’s 135th House District is too close to call as votes are continuing to be counted here in Greene County.

Democratic candidate Betsy Fogle holds a 34 vote lead over Republican incumbent Steve Helms. Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller, says his office is counting absentee ballots that came in earlier this week, provisional ballots, overseas ballots and those cast by members of the military.

“We don’t know how many more ballots are gonna be received at this point, so rather than try to figure that out we just need to figure out what the final total is in order to make the determination if there would be a recount going before certification," Schoeller says.

Military ballots must come through by noon on Friday to be counted. Those votes will decide whether there will be a recount in the 135th house district race.

“If the top two candidates, if the margin between them of all the votes that are counted is equal to or less than one-half of one percent, then it will be recounted before certification," Schoeller says.

Democratic candidate Betsy Fogle says although she currently has the lead, she’s remaining cautiously optimistic.

“Whether or not we live in the south part of my district or the north part of the district, whether or not we disagree or agree on everything, my job is to represent each and every one of you in the same way and I look forward to the opportunity to do that," Fogle says.

Republican Incumbent Steve Helms wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday, but we spoke with him on Election Day.

“I think it’s important with our district that we focus on issues that are gonna impact everybody, regardless of if you’re a Republican, Democrat or Independent and so I think that’s important," Helms says. "That’s what I’ve tried to do while I’ve been in office.”

Schoeller says a recount hardly ever changes the results of an election.

“Unless the voter circled the name of a candidate and didn’t fill in the oval properly, the margin usually does not change significantly," Schoeller says. "It can change some but normally not significantly.”

Schoeller says if a recount is needed, that won’t start being counted until early next week. He says he hopes the recount will be done before Veterans Day next week.

