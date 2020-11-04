Inmate escapes from custody in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says a prisoner escaped from custody Tuesday in El Dorado Springs and is asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Inmate Christian Myers escaped while he was being taken to a hospital for care, per Sheriff James McCrary. He was being held on charges of burglary and stealing.

Myers was described as being in his 20s, 6′1″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen with an orange jail jumpsuit with “Cedar County Jail” on it.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 417-276-5133.

