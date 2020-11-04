Advertisement

Inmate escapes from custody in Cedar County

Cedar County Sheriff's Office is looking for escaped inmate Christian Myers.
Cedar County Sheriff's Office is looking for escaped inmate Christian Myers.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says a prisoner escaped from custody Tuesday in El Dorado Springs and is asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Inmate Christian Myers escaped while he was being taken to a hospital for care, per Sheriff James McCrary. He was being held on charges of burglary and stealing.

Myers was described as being in his 20s, 6′1″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen with an orange jail jumpsuit with “Cedar County Jail” on it.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 417-276-5133.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

LIVE BLOG: Latest results from the Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Several Missouri and Arkansas races have already been called by AP. Presidential election is too close to call in many swing states.

Local

Greene County Clerk: Recount expected for Missouri’s 135th House District

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A recount is expected for Missouri’s 135th House District. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller tells KY3 the race is too close to call.

Local

Billy Long secures fifth term, wins election for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district, AP projects

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Republican incumbent Billy Long wins election for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district, AP projects.

Local

Rusty Maclachlan , John Russell win District 1 and District 2 races for Greene County Commissioner

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Voters in Greene County have elected candidates for two seats of the Greene County Commission.

Local

Five incumbents in Missouri statewide offices win re-election bids, AP projects

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Five statewide elected official races up for election Tuesday in Missouri: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General.

Latest News

News

Missouri Governor Mike Parson gives his acceptance speech

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Mike Parson defeated Nicole Galloway for the governor's mansion.

Breaking

Mike Parson wins election in Missouri Governor’s race, AP projects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Mike Parson has won the election for Missouri Governor, AP projects.

Local

Missouri voters again opt for President Trump, AP projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State. Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Local

Clerk Shane Schoeller updates on voter turnout in Greene County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says many voters took advantage of curbside options on Tuesday.

News

Shane Schoeller updates on elections, ballots in Greene County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.