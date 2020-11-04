Advertisement

It’s stress awareness day: You need to chill

It’s all about self-care
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Post-election anxiety, the pandemic and working from home, all these things are making it difficult for us to manage our stress levels these days.

“Not really distinguishing between work and home, moms with all the kids at home, etc. It’s been very very stressful for many many people,” according to Dr. Graham Simpson with Opt Health, a telemedicine app.

In the end, he says it’s all about self-care.

Here are his five tips to de-stress:

  1. Move your body – release feel-good endorphins by exercising or simply stretching
  2. Breathe – take little breaks to rest your mind and re-center yourself
  3. Get enough sleep – rest boosts your mood, so create a routine and get regular sleep
  4. Do things that make you happy – pick up a hobby, learn new things to boost your mood
  5. Get your nutrient levels checked – even if you’re doing all the right things, you could still be struggling if they’re not right

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Branson's Salvation Army hoping for turnaround for the Christmas season

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Police investigating theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at Springfield nonprofit

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

News

Springfield house seat too close to call; vote counting happening

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Shoshanna Stahl reports.

National Politics

Public health may be US election loser as coronavirus surges

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. death toll is already more than 232,000 and the seven-day rolling average for new daily deaths is rising.

Latest News

Local

Election day over, Chiefs’ Mahomes refocuses on football

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mahomes was a major factor in turning Arrowhead Stadium into a polling place Tuesday, going so far as footing half the bill to help cover the cost of 40 voting machines and other necessities that allowed people of Jackson County to vote there.

National Politics

Uber, Lyft, Doordash win fight against labor law

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY
California voters passed Proposition 22 and delivered a stinging rebuke to state lawmakers and labor leaders who were fighting for better working conditions for a growing number of people who drive for ride-hailing and food delivery services.

Local

Dickerson Park Zoo releases possible names for new cheetahs

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The zoo announced the birth of the cheetahs on October 1.

National

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.