Mike Parson wins election in Missouri Governor’s race, AP projects

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Parson has won the election for Missouri Governor, AP projects.

Parson has defended his seat against Democratic challenger and state auditor Nicole Galloway.

WATCH LIVE as Gov. Parson speaks on the results:

Previously serving as lieutenant governor, Parson took over after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in May 2018.

It was the first run for governor for both candidates. Parson, a former sheriff who was elected lieutenant governor in 2016, moved into the top job two years ago after former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of possible impeachment amid multiple scandals.

Parson is the third Republican candidate to win the Missouri governor’s race in the 21st century, following campaign victories by Greitens in 2016 and Matt Blunt in 2004.

While campaigning, Parson showed opposition to Medicaid expansion and warned expanding the program could mean cuts to other government services. He has also shown opposition to a statewide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parson also defeats Rik Combs and Jerome Bauer, who ran as Libertarian and Green Party candidates respectively.

