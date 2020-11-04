PROJECTION: President Trump wins state of Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - President Trump has won Arkansas' six electoral votes for the second time.

Trump defeated former Vice President Joe Biden in a state that has remained solidly red over the past several years. Trump easily won the state in the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.

Trump has remained popular in Arkansas even though dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus hurt his approval ratings nationwide. Arkansas has had more than 114,000 coronavirus cases and has seen a surge in hospitalizations in recent weeks.

