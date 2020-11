SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Symphony Orcestra is celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday with birthday cake and the beloved composer’s Symphony No. 7.

The concert is November 7, 2020 and tickets can be purchased by the public for their 2 PM performance only. Their website is www.springfieldmosymphony.org.

