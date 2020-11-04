Thieves steal catalytic converters off Springfield nonprofit’s vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit feeding kids on a daily basis is struggling after thieves damaged six of its vehicles.

Police say they have few leads in the theft of catalytic converters off vehicles owned by Life360 Community Services. The church moved its outreach recently to Glenstone and Division. Organizers say this is the second string of thefts.

Investigators say sometime over the weekend, someone sawed six catalytic converters from their trucks and vans. Through one of its programs, the nonprofit feeds over 15,000 kids across southern Missouri on a daily basis. Organizers use the trucks and vans to deliver after-school snacks to a lot of smaller and rural schools, where many kids are considered at risk. Now, the drivers must use damaged or noisy vehicles or no vehicle at all. It brings extra expenses, taking away from the mission. But the group says nothing will stop them.

“We’ve got a person who’s really sharp with logistics, so he’s navigating one vehicle making three or four stops,” said Jeremy Hahn, Life360 Community Services Executive Vice President. “And then we’ve also had other organizations and even individuals volunteer their vehicles, cross lines, a strong partner with us, council of churches, has offered to help, and many others, and we appreciate that.”

Life360 Community Services plans to add some security measures to keep this from happening again, like fencing, lighting and maybe even cameras.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.