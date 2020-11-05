At age 101, he’s voted in 20 presidential elections since 1940

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

“I was terribly surprised when I had my 90th birthday.”

That was 11 years ago and on Wednesday LaVerne Metz, who’s voted in every presidential election since 1940, celebrated his 101st birthday by sitting outside his south Springfield home and watching a parade of well-wishers drive-by in their cars with greetings.

VFW Post 3404 and Seasons Hospice put together the party and caravan complete with balloons, cupcakes and several special presentations.

The former aerial gunner trainer in World War II was given a commemorative coin with the VFW’s logo on it and and a certificate recognizing him as a lifetime member of the post.

“These gentlemen did a lot for their country and they should be well rewarded for all the service they did,” said VFW Post 3404 Commander Al Wagner. “Last month we had a drive-by for a 100 year-old World War II veteran in Republic. We have somewhere between 12-18 World War II veterans here at the post but it’s sad when we lose one of them. We’ve had several memorial services for veterans who have passed. But any veteran who comes here asking us for assistance or help or celebrations, we’re here to help them.”

Metz' caregivers at Seasons Hospice gave him a blanket with his old Army Air Corps photo on it.

“Do you recognize this guy?” asked Seasons Hospice Program Director Lindsey Huffman as she showed Metz the photo.

“That guy is young!” Metz replied.

“And what would you say to this guy?” Huffman asked.

“That there’s no way he’d ever get to be 101," Metz said as the crowd of family and friends around him broke into laughter.

Several Seasons Hospice employees who work with Metz were there to pay tribute as were two horses that usually go to area senior age facilities to brighten patients' days.

Metz got out of his wheelchair to come over and pet the horses like they were long lost friends.

“Having that natural instinct to just want to get up and touch the horses' faces and kiss them," Huffman said of the touching scene. “I think it just takes people back to a place where they feel at peace. So to watch him stand up and just immediately go to the horses and for them to embrace him as well was a beautiful thing to see.”

“You remember the last time you happened to be on a horse?" Metz was asked.

“Well, that was quite a while ago," he replied. "It was right after the mule I had broke my son-in-law’s jaw.”

The father of three daughters and two stepchildren, Metz has outlived two wives and held over 40 jobs in his lifetime. When he was in his 80′s “he actually built this house with his grandchildren," said his stepdaughter Kathy Bumgarner of the home Metz currently lives in. “He worked for the post office in Texas he’s worked for iron foundries. He’s a man of infinite knowledge who’s tried a little bit of everything. He has a love for his country and a love for family and to see him honored the way he deserves to be honored is overwhelming and touches my heart.”

Few people can say they’ve voted in 20 presidential elections, a span of 80 years that started in 1940 when Metz was 21 years-old.

“I voted for Wendell Willkie,” Metz said of the 1940 Republican candidate who would lose to incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt. “He was trying to point out that even though Republicans were isolationists, we could not be that way anymore because this was one world. Everything operates together. We’re not separated anymore. I was very aware of what was happening with Hitler starting to make his march through Europe and I knew we’d eventually have to stand up to him. Americans didn’t want to do that. They wanted to bury their heads in the sand and pretend that what happened in Europe didn’t affect them.”

Metz looked at doing his part in the military the same way he looked at exercising his right to vote.

“You’ve got to stand up and be counted,” he explained. “I had to go. My eyesight was bad and it took me three tries to enlist but they finally found a place for me in training aerial gunners."

Times have certain changed and Metz was asked what he thought of the state of the world today.

“No comment," he said with a smirk on his face and laughter from the crowd.

And when asked his advice on how to live to be 101?

“Do none of the things I did," he replied. “Like don’t eat butter because that’s bad for 'ya. I ate butter because it was better. Don’t eat bacon because that’s a lot of fat. I ate bacon because it tastes a whole lot better. Don’t be taken in by fads. None of them have answers to it.”

