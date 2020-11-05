Beware of an invasive shrub growing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As fall turns into winter, you will still notice one green plant, invasive honeysuckle.

“It’s very easy to identify this time of year,” said Shawn Jones of 417 Mowing.

This is because honeysuckles are the last shrubs to drop leaves before the winter. These shrubs grow quickly sometimes up to eight feet and can crowd out native plants.

“When you have one type of plant that takes over the whole area, that doesn’t give you a whole lot of variety, doesn’t give you biodiversity and that spells trouble for wildlife," Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

While pretty, the red berries are not beneficial for animals.

“It’s kind of the equivalent of eating iceberg lettuce. It fills you up but doesn’t provide any nutritional value,” Skalicky said.

Skalicky recommends getting rid of honeysuckle plants, and quickly. If you can pull up the plant before it grows to maturity, that will be easiest. If it gets too large, you will need to use the shears or a small chainsaw. Cut the shrubs down to their roots, then spray with a herbicide.

“And then treat it with chemicals at that point. Glyphosate will also work there but you need a 20 percent,” Jones said.

If applied directly to the roots, the herbicide will not harm plant life around the honeysuckle plant. You want to do this now as other plants are in their dormant phase.

If the berry seeds are on the shrub do not compost.

“You don’t want to put this into your mulch pile or compost pile and then just plant a whole bunch of new ones,” Jones said.

The best thing to do is to burn the plants.

If you feel uncomfortable get rid of these plants yourself, do not hesitate to call in professionals.

