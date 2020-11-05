Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield theft totals nearly $1,200

The man used stolen credit cards to pay for cartons of cigarettes and lottery scratchers.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are investigating a Springfield theft-- of nearly $1,200. It happened on September 21 in a neighborhood near Highway 65 and Evans Road. Greene County deputy Jason Winston says the victim left a Mercedes-Benz unlocked in the driveway in the 3300 block of East Smokey Lane. The victim woke up the next morning to alerts showing her bank cards had been flagged for possible fraudulent charges.

The first alert came through just before 5:00 a.m. Someone had charged $193.87 at the Fast and Friendly gas station down the road. About an hour later, the thief used a different card to charge $141.71 at a Kum & Go. Investigators say the man used the first card to pay $54.07 at the Kum & Go and $52.54 at the Fast and Friendly.

Along with those two credit cards, the victim reported the following as stolen out of her vehicle:

Michael Kors purse - $150.00

Michael Kors wallet - $75.00

Key FOB to the vehicle - $300.00 to replace

Target Red Card

Missouri Driver’s License

Insurance card

Backpack with gym clothing - $100.00

Bose wireless headphones - $130.00

The man used the credit cards to buy cartons of Marlborough cigarettes and lottery scratchers. Surveillance video shows the man wearing a gray and white Hurley cap, a black hoodie with lettering down the left sleeve, jeans and a white mask. It appears he may have a beard or facial hair. If you recognize the man in the video or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
