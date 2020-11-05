Advertisement

Central Missouri sheriff ousted in wake of woman’s fatal shooting

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Pettis County in west-central Missouri has elected a new sheriff who campaigned in part on criticism of the incumbent sheriff’s handling of the fatal shooting of a Sedalia woman by a deputy over the summer.

The Kansas City Star reports that Brad Anders, a sergeant with the Lee’s Summit Police Department, defeated incumbent Sheriff Kevin Bond in Tuesday’s election. Anders, who ran unsuccessfully against Bond in 2008, launched his most recent campaign after the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer, who was unarmed, during a June 13 traffic stop.

There was no body or dash camera footage of the shooting, leading Anders question accountability and transparency within the department

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Nov. 3 General Election
INTERACTIVE ELECTION MAP: Election results 2020
Federal election authorities investigating comment on KY3 Facebook page about trashed Greene County ballots for President Trump
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park
Mother of Springfield man shot by DEA says her son’s death was “unnecessary”

Latest News

Springfield’s Fed Med reports second inmate death from COVID-19
Taney County deputies arrest 4 after locating stolen property, drugs
Outbreak at Missouri schools forcing some to turn online
Missouri election judge worked despite COVID-19 diagnosis, then died