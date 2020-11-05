City of Republic, Mo. announces construction of Amazon distribution center; nearly 500 jobs

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic, Mo. made public a well-known secret in the community.

The city announced Amazon is building a distribution center in the city. The construction began months ago near James River Freeway and State Highway MM near its industrial area. The location is close to both the Springfield-Branson National Airport and I-44. The building is 1.3 million square feet.

Amazon plans to hire around 500 workers for the facility.

“It is exciting to welcome Amazon into the growing Republic family! We are honored the company has chosen our community to invest in,” stated David Cameron, City Administrator. “This will have a profound and positive impact on the community and southwest Missouri.”

KY3′s Sara Forhetz first broke the news about construction and the impact on housing in Republic. WATCH her story here.

Amazon says it’s no small job to get every order from click to customer door. The sorting centers are the first stop on the journey from the warehouse. Amazon offers full and part-time jobs at its distribution centers. Its delivery station team members receive trucks full of orders, then prepare them for delivery.

Amazon began advertising jobs at the distribution center. Amazon advertises a starting rate of $15 per hour at its distribution centers. The city anticipates it opening sometime around the summer months.

“We are excited to have Amazon coming to Republic," said Acting Mayor Matt Russell stated. "This business addition will have a huge impact on the City of Republic, the region, and Missouri. We are proud to have been selected as a partner with Amazon. Given the city employees' hard work and a constant drive to be “open for business,” this sort of growth was only a matter of time in happening.”

Upgrades to the community’s transportation infrastructure are needed to handle an expected increase in vehicle traffic. The city of Republic greatly appreciates the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the office of Missouri Governor Mike Parson, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Missouri Department of Economic Development, for their assistance in working with us to facilitate discussions solutions to these transportation needs.

The announcement by Amazon is just the latest chapter in the Republic’s exciting story of explosive growth. Since 2015, the community has welcomed several new businesses to the Garton Business Park and Brookline Business Park, both located along the Route MM corridor. These include McLane Company, Heart of America Beverage, Watson Metal Masters, Red Monkey Foods, Ashley Furniture, Hermann Lumber, Mercy-ROI, Convoy of Hope, and Lew’s-Strike King. Through these projects, hundreds of new full-time jobs have been created, while thousands of square feet of warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing space have been added. This growth is showing no signs of slowing down. In addition to the Amazon project, hundreds more acres worth of development projects are under construction or are in the works.

Several factors have helped fuel Republic’s recent business growth, including lower-than-average costs of doing business and living. Another attractive feature is the town’s prime location on major highways; Interstate 44, U.S. 60, and Route 360 (future Interstate 244) provide quick and convenient transportation. An additional feature is the availability of a qualified and ready workforce. Finally, the city has worked to forge partnerships with developers and has streamlined the approval process. For instance, the city’s building permit review process’s average time has been reduced to just 13 days. These efficiencies demonstrate the city’s mission of being “aggressively progressive through processes, relationships, and trust.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.