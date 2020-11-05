Advertisement

Family of missing Branson man asks for public’s help to find him

David Koenig has been missing for 9 months
By Frances Watson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s now been almost nine months since a Branson man was last seen.

Wednesday, on his 26th birthday, David Koenig’s family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“He’s the one who made me a mom. All I want right now is to know that he’s ok,” said Tracy Koenig.

She say says her family has been waiting for months for word on the whereabouts of her son David Koenig.

“The last time I actually sat here I had to leave because it really upset me,” she said.

She was referring to the square in downtown Springfield. He liked to hang out there.

“Everything reminds me of him,” she said.

His birthday is especially hard for the family.

“There’s nothing that’s going to make us get over this. Its just getting worse. Its not getting easier,” she said.

He was last seen at Branson’s Peach Tree Inn. Police there have been fielding tips looking for the amateur MMA fighter for months but have come up empty.

Tracy Koenig says not much more can be done to bring in additional resources to find her son.

“I’ve just been told unless we can prove foul play, which, how do you prove that,” she said.

Volunteers have searched wooded areas in Taney County but have yet to find any trace of him.

“Somebody definitely knows something I just wish I knew who,” she explained.

Though many people have come forward nothing has panned out.

“Blatantly made up stories, which, I can’t understand. Other times you can tell its just the same story with another little twist to it that somebody probably made up,” explained Koenig.

She’s urging anyone with the slightest bit of information to contact police.

“He does not deserve this. If somebody did something to him we need to know because right now all we are doing is waiting and digging. I can’t even describe what it feels like.

It’s not something I ever expected in my entire life,” she said.

David Koenig is on a few national missing persons list.

Branson Police tells us that detectives continue to work on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at (417) 334-3300.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

News

Missouri voters overturn ‘Clean Missouri,’ passing Amendment 3 by narrow margin

Updated: 5 hours ago