Holiday celebrations amid the pandemic: Is it safe to celebrate with family and friends?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

COVID-19 will disrupt the holidays for many families. With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, it’s decision time. This is the time of year we shop till we drop, attend holiday celebrations, and travel to see families and friends. However, Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says to protect yourself and prevent the coronavirus’s spread that will all have to change.

Instead, it’s best if you opt-out of high-risk festivities, and do small intimate activities with those who live with you. Utilize technology to connect with distant family and friends. Although it’s not what we’re used to, Wall says it’s what will help protect us.

“We all are having those tough conversations with our families and making decisions and trying to keep everyone safe. It’s been a tough year, and you want to be with your families, and you want to get together. But you have to do that in a way that minimizes risk and is safe for everyone.”

Wall says people often ask if it’s still a high risk if you get tested for COVID-19 before you travel. She explains that the test is simply a snapshot in time, telling you if you do or don’t have enough of a viral load to represent having COVID-19. Wall says you can never be too sure when dealing with the virus. Getting a negative test result doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. You still run the possibility of being infectious before you travel, and then getting sick days later.

“It’s all a question of risk. Don’t just depend on the test as your key to doing whatever it is that you want. You really have to be thoughtful and careful about what you’re doing, where you’re going, and who you’re doing them with.”

The least amount of risk you can take is not traveling, staying home, and celebrating with the people who live with you. Wall says from there, everything else has a little bit more of a risk. If you are traveling for a holiday, your best option is to go by car because your environment will be more contained. The Springfield- Greene County Health Department will be launching a holiday risk assignment you can use to see where your holiday plans fall on the risk factor scale and how you can go about them safely.

Wall emphasizes that testing is such a crucial part of understanding how the coronavirus is spreading within the community, which is why everyone is encouraged to get tested even if you have just one symptom.

CLICK HERE for ways the CDC says you can enjoy holiday activities and take steps to protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19.

