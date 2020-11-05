Humansville brings on four new reserve police officers

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Humansville is growing and so is their need for law enforcement. But with small budgets in the rural communities, making this happen has taken some creativity.

The police department has two full-time officers, and one part-time officer.

City council approved the addition of four volunteer reserve members at their last meeting. The jobs are for officers who want to keep their certification as an officer but are not attached to a department right now.

Those officers must be trained and have a history working in law enforcement. Two have detective backgrounds and one has a lot of mental health training.

The new officers start training next week and will eventually take on 16 to 20 hours a month each. This equals another full-time officer for the department.

The Mayor of Humansville Carl Long says they would be better served if they could have 24 hour around the clock coverage.

Right now there are gaps that the Polk County police department has to fill and their small department is 20 minutes away.

Many of the reserves are from Humansvilles and are familiar with the area but at the beginning they will be riding around with current officers on staff.

They hope the added help will aid some issues within the community.

“When we have a strong force we see those numbers, especially related to the drug issues go down," Long says. "So that’s our primary focus is those things there. Not just because drugs are illegal but the effect it has on the individual… the effect it has on the families… the other crime that’s affilated with it. So we make that a top priority.”

They hope to add to their reserve group too but are excited to get started and have their core four ready to start training.

