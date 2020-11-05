Inmate dies from COVID-19 at Springfield’s Fed Med

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal prisoners announced an inmate died from complications of COVID-19.

Colin Bosby, 53, of Bakersfield, Calif., died Sunday. Medical personnel found him unresponsive. He was receiving daily symptom checks, assigned to a 24-hour nursing staff. Bosby suffered from long-term, preexisting medical conditions.

A judge sentenced Bosby to 22 years in prison on charges of sexual exploitation of minors and possession of material involving minors. He had been at Fed Med since February of 2018.

