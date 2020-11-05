Advertisement

Inmate dies from COVID-19 at Springfield’s Fed Med

Coronavirus in jail
Coronavirus in jail(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal prisoners announced an inmate died from complications of COVID-19.

Colin Bosby, 53, of Bakersfield, Calif., died Sunday. Medical personnel found him unresponsive. He was receiving daily symptom checks, assigned to a 24-hour nursing staff. Bosby suffered from long-term, preexisting medical conditions.

A judge sentenced Bosby to 22 years in prison on charges of sexual exploitation of minors and possession of material involving minors. He had been at Fed Med since February of 2018.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Nov. 3 General Election
INTERACTIVE ELECTION MAP: Election results 2020
Federal election authorities investigating comment on KY3 Facebook page about trashed Greene County ballots for President Trump
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Latest News

City of Republic, Mo. announces construction of Amazon distribution center; nearly 500 jobs
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Big reward to help find this missing American Bully dog
CATCH-A-CROOK: Springfield theft totals nearly $1,200
Holiday celebrations amid the pandemic: Is it safe to celebrate with friends and family?