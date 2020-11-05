Lebanon School District to move all students to virtual learning on Friday’s

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon School District will shift all students to a hybrid learning model starting November 13.

PreK through 8th grade students were doing in-person learning five days a week but will now shift to four days in person, Monday through Thursday, and do virtual learning on Friday’s.

“We can continue student learning while providing teachers with a critical need and that’s time," Lebanon’s superintendent, Dr. David Schmitz, says. "I think there’s not a teacher in our state, certainly in our district and across the nation who couldn’t use more time right now to plan, to collaborate, to develop their instructional strategies and then ultimately be effective.”

The high school students have already been in a hybrid model, going in-person two days a week and virtual for three, including Fridays. Schmitz says since school started ten weeks ago, more than 1,000 students have been absent for reasons related to COVID-19.

“In particular in Laclede County, we’ve had currently five times more cases regionally than we had when we started school and so the increase in the number of cases regionally has really been reflected in our staff and with our students at the same rate,” Schmitz says.

The school district is currently reporting 17 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students. Virtual learning on Friday’s will continue through December 18, but Schmitz says he hopes that next semester, in-person learning can continue for the full five days a week.

“We know that the vast majority of students do best when they’re sitting across the table or in a classroom with a teacher that is loving and caring and compassionate for them and so that’s why we want to stay in session so going completely virtual is really so far down the road," Schmitz says.

Schmitz says every student in grades K through 12 will be provided with chrome books to complete their homework from home. The district will announce before the Christmas break what school will look like for next semester.

