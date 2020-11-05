Advertisement

Missouri Legislature considers $1.2B for virus response

Gov. Parson
Gov. Parson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers returned to work Thursday to debate spending more than $1.1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol to give his administration the authority to spend the federal funding.

Some of the money at stake includes a $135 million federal grant for testing, contact tracing, lab equipment and data collection. The money can’t be spent without lawmaker approval.

Parson also asked lawmakers to set aside some state taxpayer dollars, including $10 million to help continue funding the Missouri National Guard’s work conducting COVID-19 testing.

In total, Parson is asking lawmakers to budget another more than $1.2 billion.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Nov. 3 General Election
INTERACTIVE ELECTION MAP: Election results 2020
Federal election authorities investigating comment on KY3 Facebook page about trashed Greene County ballots for President Trump
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park
Mother of Springfield man shot by DEA says her son’s death was “unnecessary”

Latest News

Springfield’s Fed Med reports second inmate death from COVID-19
Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
Outbreak at Missouri schools forcing some to turn online
Missouri election judge worked despite COVID-19 diagnosis, then died