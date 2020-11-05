Missouri State University to honor veterans Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A ceremony will be held at Missouri State University Thursday night to honor veterans across the Ozarks.

The celebration will include performances by the Pride Band, the playing of Taps, Military Branch Service Songs and a message from a member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

A free package of All American Mix popcorn will be given to the first 1,000 attendees.

Masks will be required.

Parking is available in Lots 4 and 19 on John Q. Hammons Parkway and Lots 18 and 22 on East Grand Street. Golf cart shuttles will be ready to take attendees to the celebration on first-come, first-served basis.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

