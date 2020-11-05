Advertisement

Missouri State University to honor veterans Thursday night

Veterans celebration at Missouri State University
Veterans celebration at Missouri State University(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A ceremony will be held at Missouri State University Thursday night to honor veterans across the Ozarks.

The celebration will include performances by the Pride Band, the playing of Taps, Military Branch Service Songs and a message from a member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

A free package of All American Mix popcorn will be given to the first 1,000 attendees.

Masks will be required.

Parking is available in Lots 4 and 19 on John Q. Hammons Parkway and Lots 18 and 22 on East Grand Street. Golf cart shuttles will be ready to take attendees to the celebration on first-come, first-served basis.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Humansville brings on four new reserve police officers

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Humansville is growing and so is their need for law enforcement. But with small budgets in the rual town making this happen has taken some creativity.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another day in the 70s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Elevated fire danger remains

News

Another day in the 70s

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunshine will be abundant today with temperatures climbing into the 70s again.

News

City leaders in West Plains, Mo. pass new masking ordinance

Updated: 9 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Latest News

Local

Missouri voter turnout tops 3 million, with 70% turnout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was the top vote-getter on this year’s ballot, followed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s contest against his Democratic challenger, State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Local

Mother of Springfield man shot by DEA says her son’s death was “unnecessary”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
"What I want people to understand is, he is a victim. He is not a suspect,” said Caleb Slay's mother.

News

Family of missing Branson man asks for public’s help to find him

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Wednesday is missing man, David Koenig's 26 birthday.

Local

Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
Police located the parents of a little girl found alone in a west Springfield, Mo. park.

News

At age 101, he’s voted in 20 presidential elections since 1940

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
101 year-old Springfieldian LaVerne Metz has voted in every presidential election since he turned 21 back in 1940, a span of 80 years that not too many other voters can match.

Local

New community Christmas tree lit in Branson during special ceremony Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
A new community Christmas tree now stands nearly 40 feet tall beside the Branson Ferris Wheel along 76 Country Boulevard.