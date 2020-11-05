Advertisement

Missouri voter turnout tops 3 million, with 70% turnout

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than 3 million voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s presidential election, marking the first time the state exceeded that threshold.

Missouri’s previous high mark was 2.9 million voters in the 2008 presidential election, which was won by Democrat Barack Obama. Since then, Missouri has added more than 100,000 voters to its rolls, for a total of 4.3 million registered voters.

About 70% of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. That fell shy of the 75% threshold that had been forecast by Missouri’s local election officials. The voter turnout percentage peaked at 78% in the 1992 election, when there were significantly fewer registered voters.

The presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden was the top vote-getter on this year’s ballot, followed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s contest against his Democratic challenger, State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City leaders in West Plains, Mo. pass new masking ordinance

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Local

Mother of Springfield man shot by DEA says her son’s death was “unnecessary”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
"What I want people to understand is, he is a victim. He is not a suspect,” said Caleb Slay's mother.

News

Family of missing Branson man asks for public’s help to find him

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Frances Watson
Wednesday is missing man, David Koenig's 26 birthday.

Local

Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
Police located the parents of a little girl found alone in a west Springfield, Mo. park.

Latest News

News

At age 101, he’s voted in 20 presidential elections since 1940

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
101 year-old Springfieldian LaVerne Metz has voted in every presidential election since he turned 21 back in 1940, a span of 80 years that not too many other voters can match.

Local

New community Christmas tree lit in Branson during special ceremony Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
A new community Christmas tree now stands nearly 40 feet tall beside the Branson Ferris Wheel along 76 Country Boulevard.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun and 70′s

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
70s to continue this week

Local

City leaders in West Plains, Mo. pass new masking ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The ordinance passed 3-2.

News

Family, friends celebrate voting veteran for his 101st birthday in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Branson Public Works prepping for winter weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Springfield-Greene County practiced winter weather drills back in October. City of Branson prepared on Wednesday.