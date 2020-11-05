On Your Side: What to buy in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score big savings. Here’s what to buy in November.

Buy next year’s Halloween costume

Prices are so low, it’s scary. 50-80% off. Plus, kids can play dress up all year long.

Buy a wedding dress

Say yes to the dress because it’s cheap! November is a slow month for bridal retailers. Now is the time to haggle. Ask for an accessory or markdown. Better yet, ask for a bridal party discount. So the more you buy, the more you save.

Buy baking supplies

You’ll get more bang for your buck at the grocery store in November. Food suppliers know you’re getting ready for the holidays. Stock up on flour, sugar and all the fixings.

Buy storage containers

You’ll need storage containers for leftovers. This this the best time of the year to buy these products.

Start your holiday shopping

Don’t wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping. With the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, Christmas deals are already here and there’s more to come.

“Because of Veterans Day, coming up next week, we’ll also see discounts of large appliances and mattresses. You can really find discounts on about anything this month,” said Samantha Gordon, with Consumer Reports.

To prevent crowds inside stores, companies will offer different deals on different days.

“So Best Buy is running five different events throughout the course of November. They kick off this week and run all month long. So you’ll see different sales available in different product categories. You’re going to see TV deals all month, but there maybe certain products that are available earlier at a discounted price and some that will become available later on. It’s really good to start doing your research now,” said Gordon.

Don’t forget, on Veterans Day, many places offer free food, drinks and desserts.

