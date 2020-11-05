Advertisement

Outbreak at Missouri schools forcing some to turn online

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An increasing number of coronavirus cases among Missouri children is prompting some school districts to temporarily halt in-school learning.

Data from the state health department’s website on Thursday showed hundreds of K-12 students across Missouri have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that four schools in Jefferson County, just south of St. Louis, closed this week because of widespread transmission of the virus. Meanwhile, the Fulton Sun reports that Fulton’s middle and high schools will move to online learning Friday, with tentative plans to return to the classroom on Nov 16.

