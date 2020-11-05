Advertisement

Police look for parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park

Unidentified girl found alone
Unidentified girl found alone(Springfield Police)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are looking for the parents of a little girl found alone in a west Springfield, Mo. park.

Around 5:30 pm Wednesday, a person found the toddler wondering alone in the park behind McGregor Elementary School at Fort and State. Police say the child had a heavily soiled diaper.

The person who found her waited with the girl for about an hour to see if a parent or guardian arrived. When no one showed up, they called police.

Officers have not been able to locate the girl’s parents or home, and have received no calls of a missing child.

The little girl appears to be multiracial, has brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is three feet tall, weighs 28 pounds, and is wearing a white t-shirt with multicolored patterns and floral pants.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 911 or 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).

