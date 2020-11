Springfield’s Fed Med reports second inmate death from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced a second inmate death related to COVID-19.

Gary Tubby, 60, of Mississippi, died Monday at a Springfield hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Tubby suffered from long-term, preexisting medical conditions.

Tubby was serving a 25 year sentence. He was transferred to Springfield in March of 2015.

