Advertisement

Starbucks to launch this year’s holiday cups Friday

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.
Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of these four festive cups.(Source: Connor Surdi/Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has unveiled its new cups for the holiday season.

Starting Friday, customers will have their drinks served in one of four festive cups.

Starbucks first rolled out seasonal cups in 1997. They’re meant to drum up excitement for the coffee chain.

This year’s theme is “Carry the merry.” Starbucks said in a press release it’s about people carrying the cups out into the world quote “as messengers of joy.”

Also on Friday, you can get a free reusable version of the holiday cup. To qualify, you just have to order one of Starbucks' seasonal drinks.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ELECTION RESULTS: Nov. 3 General Election
INTERACTIVE ELECTION MAP: Election results 2020
Federal election authorities investigating comment on KY3 Facebook page about trashed Greene County ballots for President Trump
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Latest News

Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages
Biden pushes closer to victory as Trump presses legal threats
Missouri election judge worked despite COVID-19 diagnosis, then died