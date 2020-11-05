State of Arkansas hits daily record for cases of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas health leaders reported a daily record for cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Cases spiked by 1,548 from Wednesday, bringing the total to 117,360 since the pandemic began in March. Governor Hutchinson says he’s discouraged by recent increases in daily cases.

“Today’s significant increase in new cases shows that we have the virus in all our communities,” said Hutchinson. "Our increase in hospitalizations breaks the recent trend of smaller numbers. The coming weeks are critical, and we must be diligent, intentional, and not be careless.”

Deaths in the state rose by 11 on Thursday. The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 139; Benton, 133; Washington, 92; Sebastian, 79; and Craighead, 67.

