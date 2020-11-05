Taney County deputies arrest 4 after locating stolen property, drugs

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Taney County deputies arrested four after locating stolen property and drugs near Kirbyville, Mo.

Deputies responded to a call of explosions and shots fired around 5 a.m. on Thursday. When deputies arrived at the scene, several people inside barricaded themselves in the building.

After receiving a search warrant, deputies located multiple stolen items including a Polaris UTV, a trailer, firearms and an assortment of drugs including hallucinogenic mushrooms. Deputies also seized cash.

The prosecutor has not filed formal charges.

