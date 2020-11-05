Taney County Health Department reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department announced the deaths of three residents from complications of COVID-19.

Health leaders say one victim was a man in his 30s. Another victim was a man in his 80s. And the third victim was a woman in her 80s. Since the pandemic, the deaths in the county from the virus stand at 34.

The department encourages you to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions entering the fall and winter seasons. These include physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home when sick, and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces. Health leaders highly encourage residents to get a flu vaccination, as flu season is just around the corner.

"As we approach fall and holiday seasons, prevention is of utmost importance, states Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department. “Cooler weather encourages indoor gatherings, which increases opportunities for transmission. We need our community to continue diligence in hand hygiene, physical distancing, watching gathering sizes, staying home when sick, and wearing face coverings.”

