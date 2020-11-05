Advertisement

The Place: How to decorate cookies like the pros

By Michael Gibson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you ever wanted to design cookies like the professional bakers? Local resident Shannen LaPlante taught herself how. And she’s teaching us today on The Place.

Shannen’s Suggested Recipes:

For the cookies: https://www.hanielas.com/?s=Cut+out+cookie

For the icing: https://www.hanielas.com/?s=Fresh+lemon+royal+icing

For general tips: https://www.hanielas.com/decorated-cookies/

