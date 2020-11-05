Toddler found at Springfield park reunited with family after 4 hour search

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say it took four hours to reunite a toddler found alone in a Springfield park with her family. Many KY3 viewers asked why it took so long.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a grandmother found the little girl at the McGregor School Park. Police say she had a heavily soiled diaper. Police reunited her with her family around 9:30 p.m. The woman waited for a while to see if a parent showed up. She called police, who took over the search.

The Missouri Children’s Division took over the case. State officials won’t share anything about the circumstances either. Incidents like this usually happen with a parent working nights, sleeping during the day.

Colleen Lottie lives in the neighborhood. Her grandsons, Omari, 3 and Nameer, 1, keep her on her toes.

“I saw it on the news, and my heart just dropped,” said Lottie. “I said, oh my. It easily could have been us at any given time. I bet you the mother was freaking out. I know me, as a grandma and as a mother, I would have freaked out if I woke up and my child wasn’t around.”

Lottie says this kind of situation has her thinking more about child-proofing the outside doors. That could be with a child proof knob cover, a lock or chain out of a child’s reach, or even an alarm to alert you when a child opens the door.

