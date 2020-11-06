Advertisement

3rd inmate this week at Springfield’s Fed Med dies from COVID-19

(KGWN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced a third inmate died this week from the coronavirus.

Waylon Young Bird, 52, of South Dakota died at a Springfield hospital from complications of the virus.

Staff says the inmate received daily checks in the 24-hour nursing unit before he was transferred to the hospital. Young Bird suffered from long-term, preexisting health conditions.

A judge sentenced Young Bird to a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

This is the fourth death related to COVID-19 during the pandemic. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 176 inmates and 34 staff infected at this time.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
City of Republic, Mo. announces construction of Amazon distribution center; nearly 500 jobs
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Springfield park
Mother of Springfield man shot by DEA says her son’s death was “unnecessary”
Missouri election judge worked despite COVID-19 diagnosis, then died

Latest News

Missouri has record COVID-19 increase amid hospital concerns
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson discouraged by another record-setting day of COVID-19 cases
Arkansas State University to shift to mostly online classes
Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns