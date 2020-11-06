3rd inmate this week at Springfield’s Fed Med dies from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners announced a third inmate died this week from the coronavirus.

Waylon Young Bird, 52, of South Dakota died at a Springfield hospital from complications of the virus.

Staff says the inmate received daily checks in the 24-hour nursing unit before he was transferred to the hospital. Young Bird suffered from long-term, preexisting health conditions.

A judge sentenced Young Bird to a 12-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

This is the fourth death related to COVID-19 during the pandemic. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports 176 inmates and 34 staff infected at this time.

