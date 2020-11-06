AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol locates missing girl from Kansas City, Mo. area
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol located a toddler abducted Thursday night out of the Kansas City area.
Investigators say True Armstead-Harrison, 1, was abducted by a man wearing black clothing and a white bandana. Police located a vehicle suspected in the abduction with the girl. But the man was not found.
The girl is safe.
