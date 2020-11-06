Advertisement

Arkansas Governor Hutchinson discouraged by another record-setting day of COVID-19 cases

He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
He addressed the state during his weekly briefing in Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shared concern Friday after consecutive record-breaking days for COVID-19 cases.

Health leaders reported 1,870 cases of the virus, shattering Thursday’s record by nearly 500 cases.

“Today’s numbers show we are not in a good position as we head into the colder months," said Hutchinson. “I ask all Arkansans to take this virus seriously and to take necessary precautions. Our number of new cases is growing at a rate that worries me in terms of our hospital capacity.”

Deaths from the virus in the state spiked by 73 on Friday. The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Benton, 140; Craighead, 137; Washington, 137; Pulaski, 134; and Sebastian, 91.

