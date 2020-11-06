Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Machete-wielding man’s attack stopped by plexiglass shield

By KOVR Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roseville, Calif. (KOVR) - Authorities in California are searching for a machete-wielding man who threatened to attack a store clerk.

Surveillance video shows a man at a neighborhood convenience store get aggressive before reaching into his pants and pulling out a machete.

Things get really scary as he starts bashing the plexiglass shield as the clerk dashes to get to a phone and call police.

“Attacks like this, especially in convenience stores, are very uncommon,” said Rob Baquera, with the Roseville Police Department.

Police say the suspect is John Bontemps and he’s wanted for questioning about this crime and others.

Officers say he stole from the store and broke into a car in the parking lot just moments after the violent attack.

“We definitely believe this individual is armed and dangerous,” Baquera said.

Katie Stackhouse couldn’t believe how well the clerk kept his cool in the face of a deadly weapon. She works at the aquarium shop next door and is a frequent customer at the convenience store.

“Oh my gosh, I would not have stayed as calm as he did,” Stackhouse said.

She’s sad to see this happen to her work neighbors but thankful a simple defense against coronavirus did so much more

“He could have easily come over the counter if that wasn’t there, so I’m glad there was the extra bit of protection,” she said.

Stackhouse says the shopping area doesn’t usually see this kind of violence.

