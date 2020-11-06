City in Lawrence County awarded $750K for wastewater project

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) awarded $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funds to the city of Miller for a wastewater treatment project.

Miller, located in Lawrence County, is contributing more than $1.2 million in matching funds along with more than $1.2 million in additional state and/or federal funds for modifications to their wastewater treatment system. Improvements include replacing pipes to reduce ammonia levels and avoid potential sewer overflows. Systems that improve sanitation will also be installed.

“Infrastructure improvements are a critical part of DED’s mission to help Missourians prosper,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “This project is a great example of how maintaining infrastructure directly benefits communities and their residents.”

“I appreciate the citizens of Miller for doing their part to ensure we were able to move forward in the process of applying for the Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Economic Development,” Miller Mayor Stacy Daniels said. “Receiving these funds significantly reduces the amount the city of Miller must borrow to complete our wastewater upgrade project.”

DED’s CDBG program supports growth in low to moderate income communities by funding improvements to infrastructure, health and safety.

