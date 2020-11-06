City leaders in Republic, Mo. explain why Amazon is coming to town

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Amazon announced Thursday it is building its latest distribution center in Republic, Mo.

“It’s a massive game-changer," said Republic City Administrator David Cameron.

It will bring 500 new jobs to the community. The million-square foot warehouse will cover 29 of the 113 acres of land near State Highway MM and James River Freeway. These warehouses are modern marvels of robotics that take 700-pound storage shelves to the human pickers who send the items on their way through miles of conveyor belts. Since 2010 Amazon has already invested $780 million and 4,500 jobs in Missouri.

“This is great news for our state as we continue making progress with the economic recovery," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Amazon will become the largest employer in Republic and have a massive economic impact.

“We’re estimating in the $500 million range of how that financially impacts the overall region and the state,” said Cameron.

There are only about 110 other centers around the country and as to how Republic landed this coveted business?

“The call came on June 2 of this summer and the question was could we deliver the project by September 15 of this year," said Cameron. “I think the attractive thing was the property was already properly zoned and the infrastructure was already in place. So I think that’s one of the things we have as a competitive edge in Republic right now is that we can turn around those development revues in such a fast timeline. We were able to turn around this review in six days.”

The city did have to sign a confidentiality agreement with Amazon not to go public with the news and had they broke that agreement, Amazon would have pulled out.

”So it was important to get the project, then share it versus share it and lose it," said Cameron.

And not only will Amazon provide an economic impact, but officials say that more businesses have already shown interest in building near the warehouse.

“We’ve had several discussions already about putting restaurants out there, banking community, retail, some multi-family just to be around those centers," said Cameron. "Obviously convenience stores. But we believe the MM corridor will be its own economy in and of itself.”

