Could early voting and mail-in voting options stick around in Missouri?

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Despite extended absentee voting and the option to vote by mail, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the election was ‘boring’ on Tuesday because the process went smoothly.

“I’m really happy in Missouri. I don’t think there was any focus on the election administration, it was all on the candidates, because it went well, and that’s the way it ought to be," Ashcroft told KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek.

House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, disagreed on the ‘boring’ aspect.

She said things could have gone better for voters who planned to vote in person, then tested positive for the coronavirus after the deadline to vote by mail or absentee.

“There were no options for folks who were quarantined other than knowing they were supposed to be at home and going in and voting in some of our counties," Quade said.

Quade believes these expanded voting options encouraged more people to vote.

“You look at Greene County where I live, we had close to 70% voter turn out, and that is huge for us," Quade noted. “A big chunk of that was from the early voting.”

But, this election was the last time mail-in voting or no-excuse absentee voting will be allowed in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson was asked Thursday if he would support extending that into future elections.

”I’m always a guy that’s ‘put it on the table and lets see. What is the best way to go for the people for Missouri?’ If that’s a good way to go, I don’t have any objections to it, but I want to evaluate it, too," Parson said.

Ashcroft said he doesn’t like the idea of continuing vote by mail because of the potential of ballots getting lost in the mail, or the Post Office might not get the ballot to the county clerk in time.

“I like the idea of any way that we’re going to do voting to encourage people to be in person so that when they run their ballot through the scanner, they know that they voted, that their vote has counted, and no body can take that away from them," Ashcroft said.

Quade said she thinks lawmakers will debate early voting and extending the mail-in option when lawmakers begin the new legislative session in January.

